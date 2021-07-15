2021 NBA Draft Odds: Jalen Green Favored to Be No. 2 Pick

The 2021 NBA Draft will soon take center stage in the basketball world once the NBA Finals are wrapped up. There seems to be little doubts regarding Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham being the No. 1 overall selection, but the No. 2 pick is far from set in stone.

NBA Draft odds on FanDuel Sportsbook provide some insight on who might be the second pick. NBA G League Ignite guard Jalen Green is the current favorite to go No. 2 overall at -165 odds.

According to sources, the Detroit Pistons are enamored with prospect Jalen Green while the Houston Rockets are keen on Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham. Trade discussions are ongoing but it feels like those two players are all but locked in at the top of the 2021 NBA Draft. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 13, 2021

Green appears to have a slight edge in the race to be the next pick following Cunningham. He faces major competition from USC big man Evan Mobley, though, who owns +170 odds to be the No. 2 pick. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs trails with the third-best odds at +650.

Green bypassed the traditional college route and instead played for the inaugural G League Ignite team comprised of former top high school players. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-5 guard is already a talented scorer, and his potential to grow his impact as both a playmaker and defender makes him one of the most intriguing players in the upcoming July 29 draft.

