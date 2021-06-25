3 Best Prop Bets for Bucks vs Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-113. Game 2 is Friday with the Bucks an 8-point favorite and the over/under set at 225.5 points.

But beyond the spread, moneyline and totals, bettors are piling on playoff prop bets and player props are most popular.

Here are three player props for Game 2 between the Hawks and Bucks with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Trae Young – Points: Under 30.5 (-110)

The postseason upstart Atlanta Hawks rode a sublime performance from standout guard Trae Young to take Game 1. Young poured in a game high 48 points on 34 shots and added 11 assists. He leads all players in assists during the playoffs. Young's Game 2 points and assists prop is up to over/under 40.5. The Bucks held the high-scoring Nets to 96 points or less in three home games last series, and adjustments will be made to slow Young in Game 2.

2. Jrue Holiday – Points: Over 20.5 (-104)

As Young shimmies and shakes while displaying his tremendous offensive skills, his weak defensive display is overlooked. That opened the door for Jrue Holiday to score a playoff high 33 points in Game 1. He's only eclipsed 20 points in two playoff games this year, but the Bucks point guard has shifty quickness and is a crafty ball handler that knows how to get defenders off balance with the dribble. Holiday took a playoff-high 12 three-pointers in Game 1 and made five. You can bet he'll make at least three more in Game 2 at +180 odds. Either way, Holiday should take advantage of Young and the Hawks defenders again.

3. Khris Middleton – Points + Rebounds: Under 31.5 (-120)

Player prop bettors cashed in easily last series with Khris Middleton, and his rebounding was solid in select games along with his shot-making. He had 13 rebound in Game 1 last series and also had 15 rebounds in Game 3 and 10 rebounds in Game 7. But Middleton's scoring and rebounds fell off in Game 1 vs. the Hawks. He had 15 points and he was 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. Middleton's matchups may not be as favorable as the Bucks lean on Giannis and Jrue more.

