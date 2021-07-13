3 Best Prop Bets for Suns vs Bucks NBA Finals Game 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to even the NBA Finals at two games apiece when they take on the Phoenix Suns at home in Game 4 on Wednesday, July 14. This series has been full of dominant performances and surprising contributions from a lot of secondary players.

Here's three of the best best player prop bets heading into Game 4, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Suns vs Bucks Player Props

1. Khris Middleton – Assists: Over 5.5 (+110)

Khris Middleton has turned into a very savvy player this series and is making an impact on both sides of the ball. Most notably, the veteran guard is dishing out the ball left and right and has racked up 14 assists over his last two games. In fact, Middleton has hit the over on his assists prop in six of his last eight games. The nine-year pro isn't afraid of driving in the lane and kicking it out to a number of teammates beyond the 3-point line. Middleton's ability to draw defenders towards him is creating a lot of open shots and that should continue Wednesday night.

2. Deandre Ayton – Points & Rebounds: Over 29.5 (-102)

One of the main reason the Suns lost Game 3 was the fact that Deandre Ayton got into foul trouble early on in the second half. He played just 24 minutes, but was still able to pour in 18 points and 9 rebounds. Assuming he plays his usual 38-42 minutes, Ayton should have no problem hitting this over. The young star has shot 20-for-31 from the floor in this series (64.5%) and was able to hit the over on this prop back in Game 1. Rely on the 22-year-old to get the job done and dominate the boards in Game 4.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Points: Under 34.5 (-110)

It's hard to fade a player that could easily capture the NBA Finals MVP award, but this number is just too high. Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off of back-to-back 40-point games. However, he shot a whopping 35 free throws in those two contests and that isn't likely to keep happening. The Greek Freak has scored below 35 in 15 of his 18 playoff games this year, which is an 83% hit rate to the under here. Antetokounmpo doesn't do much from three and the Suns will be focused on shutting him down.

