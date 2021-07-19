3 Best Prop Bets for Suns vs Bucks NBA Finals Game 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team in the 2021 NBA finals to win a road game as they took down the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 by a score of 123-119. They now have a chance to lock down the organization's first NBA title in 50 years in front of the home crowd on Tuesday night in Game 6.

Suns vs Bucks Prop Bets – Game 6

1. Khris Middleton – Points: Over 25.5 (-110)

Khris Middleton deserves a lot of credit for the role he has played in the Bucks' ability to erase a 2-0 series deficit. He is averaging 29.0 points per game in Milwaukee's last three games and has finally seemed to find his shooting groove. The veteran guard is also being counted on at the end of games as the Suns focus on shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo. That means he should easily see upwards of 25-30 shot attempts once again in Game 6. With the support of the crowd behind him, Middleton has the opportunity to score at least 26 points in this one.

2. Devin Booker – Rebounds: Under 4.5 (+118)

Suns' guard Devin Booker has turned into a scoring machine in the last two contests. He poured in at least 40 points in both Games 4 & 5, but it has caused his rebounding to take a hit. In fact, Booker has posted just 11 combined rebounds in the Suns' three losses in this series. The 24-year-old star is focused on leading Phoenix's offense right now and that means he isn't crashing the boards as often as he was early on in the playoffs. Expect Booker to rely on his teammates to rebound the ball in Game 6 and take the under here.

3. Jrue Holiday – Assists: Over 8.5 (+108)

The Bucks needed Jrue Holiday to play better in Game 5 if they wanted any chance of winning the NBA championship. Well, he performed well by racking up a game-high 13 assists as he took control of the offense. He is averaging 9.0 assists per game in this series and that number only increases in games Milwaukee has won (9.7). Holiday has continued to show off his passing skills during this playoff run and there is no reason to believe that will stop now. Back the veteran to dish out at least 9 assists in Game 6.

