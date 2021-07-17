Best NBA Player Prop Bets for July 17

The NBA Finals roll on with a crucial series tiebreaker as the Bucks head to Phoenix for Game 5, tied with the Suns at two games apiece.

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Phoenix Suns

The Bet: Over 46.5 Points+Rebounds (-125)

If Milwaukee has plans of bucking the homecourt trend in this series, they will need another monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Not that his Game 4 stat line of 26 points, 14 boards, and eight assists wasn’t impressive, but it also wasn’t on par with his dominant Games 2 and 3.

The Freak took it to Phoenix in the paint almost every time down the floor in those contests. He shot 68 percent from the floor for 42 points in Game 2 in Arizona, where the Suns had no answer. Antetokounmpo followed that up with a 41-point gem where he hit 14-of-23 attempts and nailed 13 free throws.

Khris Middleton has not played well on the road in the Finals, and Jrue Holiday is coming off a 20 percent shooting game, so it’s clear the Bucks can’t truly rely on anyone else to score consistently but Giannis.

The 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has also been a force on the glass against the Suns. Giannis has finished with double-digit rebounds in every game and is averaging 14 rebounds per in the Finals.

Giannis could flirt with the combo over on points alone, and you know it’s pretty much a guarantee he pulls down at least 12 boards.

Milwaukee is a +3.5 point road dog and holds some serious value at +144 on the moneyline. The 219.5 total at FanDuel’s Sportsbook is the lowest of the series after these teams combined for their fewest points of the Finals in Game 4.

Phoenix Suns Chris Paul vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bet: Over 29.5 Points+Assists (-118)

While the bar on Giannis for a bounce-back performance is set ridiculously high following 40-plus point gems, Chris Paul actually has a legitimate dud to recover from after Game 4.

CP3 has an uncharacteristic terrible night on Wednesday in Phoenix’s 109-103 setback. Not only did he shot his lowest percentage in three weeks, but he had just ten points and a real un-Chris Paul-like five turnovers.

The typically methodical floor general had a few rookie-type mistakes, including coughing the ball up when the Suns had a chance to get back in it late in the fourth. Instead, Milwaukee converted a fastbreak to go up four and never look back.

On the bright side, the former Clipper still came away with seven assists, and you know he is always going to facilitate. Paul is averaging more than eight helpers in the Finals and 8.6 in these playoffs.

Some home cooking in a near must-win game has CP3 redemption game written all over it. The 36-year-old came out of the gates a man possessed in the opening games in Phoenix.

Paul lit up the Bucks in Game 1 to the tune of a game-high 32 points to go along with a team-best nine assists.

He continued his strong play to lead the Suns to a 2-0 Finals advantage with 23 points and eight helpers in Game 2.

The Suns have proven they have multiple players that can step up and have big games. Mikal Bridges had 27 in Game 2, Deandre Ayton scored 22 in the opener, while Jae Crowder has dipped into double-digits a few times in the series.

That’s before even getting to Suns’ leading scorer Devin Booker who has gone over 30 and 40 in the series. The point being is CP3 has a ton of weapons he can dish the rock to and notch an assist.

Unlike the Bucks, Phoenix has a handful of guys who can put up at least 20 on any given night, making a point guard like Paul that much more dangerous.

The Suns are -3.5 point home favorites and -172 on the moneyline. As mentioned earlier, the total at the FanDuel Sportsbook is the lowest of the series at 219.5 points.