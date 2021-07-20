Best NBA Player Prop Bets For July 20th

Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, July 20th

The Milwaukee Bucks will have a chance to close things out on Tuesday night as the NBA Finals enter Game 6 after three straight wins by the Bucks have put them one win away from glory. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Through our prop projections, as well as other factors and matchups, we have some player props for tonight’s slate that will give you the best chance at cashing some tickets.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

KHRIS MIDDLETON OVER 25.5 POINTS (-116)

In four playoff series this season, Khris Middleton has shown an ability to show up in later contests in the set than in games one and two. In a pair of game sixes and a game seven in this postseason, Middleton has averaged 30 points per game and has come up big when the Bucks have needed him.

He is 3-2 to the over on this total in these Finals and has hit it in back-to-back games. Middleton also gets a solid +2.1 points per game scoring boost in these playoffs when Milwaukee is at home. Take his over here as plenty of signs point towards him toppling this number.

DEANDRE AYTON UNDER 12.5 REBOUNDS (-110)

DeAndre Ayton will look to show up in a big way on Tuesday. His foul trouble in game four showed his true importance to how Phoenix likes to play. Ayton’s presence is paramount for what they like to do between pick-and-rolls and floor spacing, but this rebounding number is a bit inflated. The number has been mostly buoyed because of a few monster games rather than a level of consistency.

Although Ayton has put up 22, 19, and three 17 rebound performances in these playoffs, he is just 8-13 to this total in the postseason while failing to reach it in three of his last four outings. Milwaukee will look to get him in foul trouble once again, particularly through Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could slow him up from reaching this number with an early benching. Keep all of this in mind and take the Suns’ center to stay under his rebounding total in tonight’s matchup.