Best NBA Player Prop Bets for June 26

One game in the NBA today as the Western Conference Finals enter Game 4 between the Suns and Clippers with LA down 2-1.

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Bet: Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Devin Booker has had a pair of woeful shooting performances in his past two games with the LA Clippers. After emerging as a real sharp bet as NBA Finals MVP at +320 on the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board, Booker shot 24 and 31 percent in Games 2 and 3.

These duds from the field came after the 24-year-old carved up the Clip for a game-high 40 points on 52 percent shooting as part of a triple-double in Game 1. It was the third straight playoff game Booker scored at least 28 points, and he averaged 34 per over that span.

The Suns’ swingman has now had some time to get used to playing with that mask after suffering a broken nose in Game 2.

He’ll also be playing next to Chris Paul in his second game back after missing 11 days in COVID-protocols. Paul should be at least a little more in sync after looking rusty against his former team in Game 3. Even with the rust, Paul dished out 12 assists, and his point guard presence should only help Booker get better shots tonight.

You have to think Suns’ Head Coach, Monty Williams, will draw up a game plan to get his leading scorer going again in this series. Phoenix would undoubtedly prefer to come home with a chance to close out the series on Monday.

Phoenix has a -1 point road advantage and are slight moneyline favorites at -116. It’s a middling total at the FanDuel Sportsbook of 218 points in a matchup of two elite defenses.

Los Angeles Clippers Reggie Jackson vs. Phoenix Suns

The Bet: Over 19.5 Points (-110)

Often a rotation afterthought during the regular season Reggie Jackson has emerged as a viable offensive option for the Clippers in the playoffs.

Jackson routinely saw playing time in single digits throughout the season and found himself buried on the bench, especially in games Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George were healthy. Jackson has earned his way to consistent minutes with his offense in the postseason with the pair of Clippers superstars in or out of the lineup.

The former Piston has seen double-digit court time in every playoff game and often hits above the 30-minute mark. While he was still getting into the lineup with an entire squad, he’s really stepped up since Leonard went down with a right knee sprain.

Since Kawhi went out after Game 4 against Utah, Jackson has scored in double-figures in each game. The 31-year-old averaged 23 points over that five-game span and never scored less than 19. He’s also reached double-digit scoring in 13 of 16 games in these playoffs.

Shooting well over 50 percent over his past five, Jackson will continue to be the second option on offense as Kawhi is out for his sixth straight game tonight. Expect Reggie to hit the 20s once again against Phoenix in Game 4.

The Clippers are +1 point home dogs and -104 on the moneyline, so a stat stacking overtime is not out of the question. As mentioned earlier, the total at the FanDuel Sportsbook is 218 points.