Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, November 12

Friday night brings us 11 games set to tip-off an always busy start-to-the-weekend NBA slate. We’ve got two player props that we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are backing from tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Anthony Edwards Over 24.5 (-116)

It feels like a trendy play following his 48-point performance on Wednesday night, but I’m willing to back Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in this spot. Edwards could be the most confident player in the NBA right now and someone who is getting crazy levels of volume. The former first overall pick is attempting the most field goals per game in the league at 22.3, and his shot-making and ability to create for himself is getting better by the game. He is evolving into the total focal point of the Timberwolves offense, and this number feels a bit too low still, even after his monster outing against the Warriors. He is getting a ton of shots up and has scored at least 24 points in seven of ten games this year, so he’s well worth backing at this price. Take Anthony Edwards to beat score at least 25 on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cade Cunningham Over 2.5 Made Threes (+122)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had a bit of a rough start to his rookie season. His first two outings resulted in a combined 0-for-14 from the perimeter and just eight points. He has gone 7-for-15 from three-point land in his past two and looks to have returned to form. Don’t forget Cunningham shot 40 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season at Oklahoma State. With the 20-yeard-old getting 7.2 threes up per game, a generous plus-money price on this total makes it worth a take since he seems to be hitting his stride lately. Take the rookie to knock down more than 2.5 three-pointers in Friday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

