Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, November 5

Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, November 4

Friday night is busy as usual in the NBA with nine games on the slate to kick off the weekend. We are going to be backing some bright young stars in favorable matchups with numbers that feel a bit too low for the volume they are seeing lately. Let’s look at some player props from tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

Desmond Bane Over 14.5 Points (-118)

Look who’s back! Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been my favorite player to back early on in this NBA season and we hopped off the Bane Train for a bit after the FanDuel Sportsbook started setting his lines above 15 points. He is back below the number for tonight and we are back to take him for the fifth time this year. He has hit this number in seven of eight games this season on incredibly consistent shooting. The second-year guard is taking advantage of the opportunity in the starting lineup and if he continues to beat this total based on the shooting volume he is receiving, we will continue to back him. Take Bane to beat this number on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

Chris Duarte Over 13.5 Points (-106)

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte has been one of the best rookies out of the gate and has already started in all nine games for the Pacers this season. Although he has missed this number in two of his past three outings, he is 7-2 to the over on this number and has put up at least six three-point attempts in six of nine games. He may very well feast against a porous Portland Trail Blazer defense, one that ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage. You’re getting an efficient shooter with plenty of volume and playing time on a low total in a favorable matchup. Take Duarte to beat this number on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

