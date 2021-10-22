Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, October 22nd

It’s a hefty NBA slate to kick off the weekend as Friday night will be home to ten games on the hardwood as opening week rolls on. We take a look at some player props that we believe have a good chance of hitting and cashing some winners.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid.com, as well as various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners in tonight’s action.

For this article, we use the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Chris Duarte Over 14.5 Points (-106)

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte had undoubtedly the best debut of any rookie this season, with 27 points on six-for-nine shooting from the perimeter. It’s far too early to tell, but the Pacers may have gotten a steal, and his minutes and volume should benefit from the performance in Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. A popular topic has become Duarte’s age, and at 24 years old, his experience may help him be much more consistent than typical star rookies who enter the league before they are 20. He’ll get plenty of opportunities, and with forward Domantas Sabonis becoming a solid passer out of the post, it gives Duarte tons of chances to separate and find some open looks. Take rookie Chris Duarte to once again beat his points prop on Friday night.

Harrison Barnes Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-120)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes had a great opening night on Wednesday with 36 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of assists in the team’s three-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Barnes continues to be a solid all-around contributor for the Kings, and his points, rebounds, and assists combo prop doesn’t seem to respect that. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Barnes has beaten this total in 38 out of 59 games and demolished it in the season-opener. This total feels disrespectful of Barnes’s capability, so take him to beat the number against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

