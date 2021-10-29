Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, October 29

Friday night is home to a seven-game slate on the hardwood with nearly half the league in action. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we believe hold the most value.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Richaun Holmes Over 9.5 Rebounds (+110)

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has had a solid start to the season, and it’s mainly due to often being the lone big in a four-out, one-in lineup that the Kings are running this season. The ongoing drama between the organization and forward Marvin Bagley III has seen him fall out of the rotation, which has seen plenty of production left to be swooped up in his absence. Many of the 7.4 rebounds that Bagley III averaged last season have been going to Holmes, who leads the team in rebounds with 11.0 per outing. He has cleared this number in every game this season, even doing so in one game on just 17 minutes of playing time due to foul trouble. This total feels like it should be above ten, and with FanDuel offering it below that with plus-money to the over, it’s too attractive to pass up. Take Richaun Holmes to beat his rebounding total against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.

Kyle Lowry Under 14.5 Points (-106)

With each passing game, it’s becoming clearer what the Miami Heat wants point guard Kyle Lowry‘s role to be with the team. After plenty of seasons as a hybrid distributor and scorer with the Toronto Raptors, both Lowry’s volume and scoring output have dropped to start the year, and it seems to be intentional rather than a struggle. After averaging 13 field goal attempts per game last season, he is now averaging just nine with Miami. He’s still assisting at his usual rate but has yet to break double digits in three games. Throw a nagging elbow injury, and it’s hard to see Lowry explode and beat this number against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Take Kyle Lowry to stay below this number.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid