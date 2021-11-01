Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, November 1

A new week approaches in the NBA season, and Monday kicks off with nine games on the slate. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

Nikola Vucevic Under 19.5 Points (+100)

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic seems to be finally a part of a contending NBA team for the first time in his career, but it’s coming at a bit of a price on his production. The four-time All-Star has gone from averaging 19.9 field goal attempts per game last season to 15.8 in six games to open the year. He has cleared this total just once in those six games, and with much more talent around him than usual between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine averaging more field goal attempts per game than him, his role is a bit diminished as a scorer for the new-look Bulls. Take Vucevic to go under his points total on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

Cam Reddish Over 12.5 Points (-110)

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish has started the season as a vital scoring option off the bench and is currently averaging 12.7 shots per game, the second-most on the team and a step up from just 10.1 per outing a season ago. The increase in volume has proven a higher level of trust in his capability from head coach Nat McMillan, and he is converting 46.1 percent of those attempts, ten percent higher than last year. It’s clear that Reddish is starting to fulfill the potential the Hawks saw when they drafted him, and this number doesn’t seem to account for the fact that he has scored at least 16 points in five of six games this year. Take Cam Reddish to beat this low total on Monday night against the Washington Wizards.

