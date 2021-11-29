Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, November 29

We close out the weekend in the NBA with a five-game slate on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Over 9.5 Points (+100)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has quickly cemented a solid role within the Thunder rotation and has taken advantage of his current opportunity with the team. He has hit double-digits in each of his past four outings, and in his previous seven games, he is averaging 9.1 field goal attempts per game, a healthy volume for reaching ten points. He recently eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time in one game for the first time in his career, and after starting in each of his past three appearances, there seems to be some value here on a lower total. Take Robinson-Earl to beat this points total on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.

Bojan Bogdanovic Under 2.5 Made Threes (-120)

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic is one of the most consistent sharpshooters we have in today’s NBA, and this season has been no different. In 14 of 20 games this year, Bogdanovic has cashed at least two triples, a substantial feat for a player who only averages 6.1 attempts per game. So why are we taking the under here? Because the forward is 16-4 to the under at this total on the year. It’s a bit extra to lay, but with an 80 percent player prop this late into the season, it feels like a number that’s a bit too inflated based on how he has performed thus far. Take Bogdanovic to stay under 2.5 made threes on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

