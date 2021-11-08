Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, November 8

On Monday night, we’ve got eight games on the slate in the NBA and a pair of plays that we are looking to back among the action. Let’s look at who we are on in tonight’s matchups.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Andre Drummond Over 13.5 Rebounds (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond will see a heavy workload for the second time this season with Joel Embiid out after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. The big man took Embiid’s spot in the starting lineup a week ago against the Portland Trail Blazers when Embiid was given a rest night, and he did not disappoint. The two-time All-Star snatched 15 rebounds in 33 minutes and reminded everyone why he is ninth all-time in rebounds per game. When playing 30-39 minutes, Drummond averages 15.7 rebounds per game, and with Embiid not out there to dominate the boards, plenty of misses will fall into Drummond’s lap. Take the fill-in to beat this rebounding total on Monday night against the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson Over 12.5 Points (-116)

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is a budding star in their backcourt and has burst onto the scene after two starts in his past three. In those games, he has beaten this number and gotten at least 12 shot attempts. When reaching that threshold last season, Brunson was 16-3 to the over on this number as he averages efficient 49 percent shooting across his four seasons in the NBA. Even without the start on Saturday, Brunson is regularly eclipsing 30 minutes of playing time, and this number feels far too low for someone playing as hot as he is right now. Take him to go up and over on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

