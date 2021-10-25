Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, October 25

A new week in the NBA kicks off on Monday with nine games set to tip-off starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at a pair of player props that hold some of the best value if you’re looking to cash winners on the hardwood in tonight’s action.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Grayson Allen To Score 15+ Points (+184)

Last week, the Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Grayson Allen to a contract extension after being traded there in the summer, paying him $20 million across two years. He has taken at least ten field goals in each of his first three games with Milwaukee, proving that they meant every penny of that deal to get Allen involved in the team rotation. So far, the four-year shooting guard has been given the green light from the perimeter and has seen his fair share of open looks. According to NBA.com, 56.3 percent of Allen’s field goal attempts are considered “wide open,” classified as a shot with no defender within six feet of the shooter. He is shooting just 27.8 percent on these shots, but he is likely to improve, shooting 43.6 percent on similar attempts during the 2020-21 season.

With games consisting of ten, eight, and eight three-point attempts in his first three starts with Milwaukee, the volume is there for Allen to destroy this number. His ability to keep getting looks is encouraging, and it seems like a perfect spot to buy low on his scoring output. In 11 games last season where he attempted at least eight three-pointers, Allen was 10-1 to this total. Take Grayson Allen to have at least 15 points in Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Jusuf Nurkic Under 14.5 Points (-110)

I’m not sure who keeps setting Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic‘s number this high, but it just doesn’t make any sense. He was well under this exact total on Saturday with nine points, and he beat this number ten times out of 37 games last season. Seven free throws in the season opener, something he reached just three times last season, helped him beat this number after converting all seven, an anomaly for a guy who shot 61.9 percent from the charity stripe a year ago. Nurkic is a solid anchor in the paint and a strong rebounder, but this number is clearly out of his depth. Take Nurkic to comfortably go under this total against the Los Angeles Clippers until he proves he can beat it regularly.

