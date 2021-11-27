Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Saturday, November 27

An eight-game slate awaits on Saturday in the NBA, and we have picked a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Anthony Edwards To Make 3+ Threes (-118)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been a surprising presence from the perimeter thus far this season. After shooting just 29.4 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season at Georgia, he has improved to 35.7 percent from deep in the NBA this season and has been profitable to this number on the year. He has hit three or more triples in 12 of 19 games this season and has done so in four of his last five outings. This feels like a solid play, even with a little extra to lay against a Philadelphia 76ers team who ranks 24th in three-point percentage allowed. Take Edwards to hit a trio of threes on Saturday against the 76ers.

Tyler Herro To Make 3+ Threes (-110)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been lights out from the perimeter this season, and based on the numbers he has put up this year; this number doesn’t make a ton of sense. Not only is Herro getting 7.4 three-point attempts up per game, but he’s also hitting 39.8 percent of those perimeter takes. He has cashed three or more triples in 12 of 18 appearances this season which makes laying a standard -110 on this bet feel like a perfect spot to back Herro to reach this threshold. Take the shooting guard to hit this number on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

