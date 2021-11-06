Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Saturday, November 6

Six games on the slate this Saturday night, and we’ve got two player props for you to back tonight. Let’s look at who we are on for tonight’s action.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Mikal Bridges Over 13.5 Points (-106)

We’re backing Mikal Bridges for the second straight outing as he is developing into one of the most consistent scorers the Phoenix Suns have to offer. Bridges beat this number for us Thursday night and has done so in six of seven games so far this season. The small forward has seemingly claimed at least nine field goals and 30 minutes of playing time in the team’s rotation, and with a 57.8 field goal percentage, that’s plenty to beat this total consistently. Take Bridges to topple this number yet again against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Joel Embiid Under 25.5 Points (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has struggled out of the gate this season, and it has now lasted eight games into the season. The big man has beaten this number just once this season and was held to 18 points on Wednesday by the Chicago Bulls, tonight’s opponent for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging just 6.1 made field goals on 14.9 attempts from the floor, a large fall from his splits of 9.0 and 17.6 from a season ago. It’s difficult to pinpoint what is causing Embiid to struggle thus far, but this total is way too inflated for how he has been performing lately. Take the four-time All-Star to stay below this number in Saturday’s matchup with the Bulls.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid