Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, November 28

We close out the weekend in the NBA with a five-game slate on the hardwood and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Jerami Grant Under 1.5 Made Threes (+126)

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is having yet another strong season in his second season in Detroit and currently leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game. Even in doing so, Grant is having his worst season from the perimeter in four years and is converting just 31.4 percent of his triples in 18 games thus far. He has not reached this number in each of his previous three contests and is 9-9 to the under at this total which gives us a solid price at plus-money to back here. Take Grant to stay under 1.5 made threes on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo To Have 16+ Rebounds (+450)

This is a total long shot and one of the biggest ones we have taken this season, but the price gives us good reasoning to take a shot here. With starting center Brook Lopez and his rebounding presence missing for most of the season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been looked towards as the team’s rebounder and has done so in a big way. In 19 games this season, he has reached this number in five games which gives us a solid price at +450 for him to do so in this one. Look to back Giannis on Sunday night to reach this rebounding total against the Indiana Pacers.

