Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, October 24th

The first NBA Sunday has arrived with six games on the slate. As we preview the matchups, let’s look at some of the player props that we believe have the best chance of hitting in the weekend’s action.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid.com, as well as various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners in tonight’s action.

For this article, we use the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Kemba Walker Under 14.5 Points (-116)

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker was one of the few exciting additions the Knicks made in the offseason and has had a solid start to the season. Yet, this total feels too high for the volume we have seen Walker receive in both the preseason and the first two games of the regular season. The four-time All-Star has yet to clear this number in five games between the preseason and regular season, and with just eight field-goal attempts in the opening two regular-season matchups, Walker will struggle to reach this number without more volume. He’s likely to cool down from his 67 percent three-point shooting at some point as well. Take Walker to stay under his points total on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic.

Desmond Bane Over 12.5 Points (-116)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has kicked off the 2021 season with a significant uptick in minutes and volume, which has in turn seen his scoring explode. The second-year player has put up 22 and 19 points in two games this season and hasn’t even done so on compelling shooting numbers. He was 15-for-31 from the field in the last two games. In the 11 games where he took more than ten shots the previous season, Bane was 9-1 to the over at this number. He has taken 15 and 16 shots in the first two games, pointing towards much more opportunity for Bane in 2021. This volume level should be no issue to beat this total in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Take Desmond Bane to go over his points total in this one.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid