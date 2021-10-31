Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, October 31

It’s a quiet Sunday in the NBA with just five games, but we still have two player props that we believe you should be backing in action on the hardwood. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Grayson Allen Over 12.5 Points (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen fell just short of this total with 12 points in the team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, but the volume is still promising. His record of 22-7 to the over on this number when he gets double-digit field goal attempts still feels advantageous, with Allen hitting that threshold in all six games to start the year. Milwaukee is ensuring that their shooter is getting open looks as he is taking wide-open three-pointers at a 60 percent rate, the highest in the league by a significant margin. Take Grayson Allen to beat this total on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

Harrison Barnes Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-115)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is off to an All-Pro start to the season, and with no Marvin Bagley III in the team’s rotation, he has seen plenty of rebounds to go with his 25.0 points per game. In six games this season, Barnes has flown over this total and hasn’t even dropped below 30 on this combo in any game. The number feels far too low here, and Barnes is playing as the centerpiece of a solid Kings team. Take the ten-year veteran to once again beat his points and rebounds total on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid