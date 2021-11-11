Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, November 11

Just three games set to tip-off on Thursday night after a hefty Wednesday in the NBA saw 26 teams in action. Regardless, we have put together a pair of player props from tonight’s action that we believe hold solid value. Let’s look at who we are on in tonight’s matchups.

Andre Drummond Over 15.5 Rebounds (-105)

This rebounds total for Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond feels like some scare tactics from oddsmakers by putting it at such an absurd number following the lowly 13.5 he was set at just two nights ago. After grabbing 25 and 20 rebounds in his past two outings, this number still feels far too low for Drummond, who is snatching every missed shot available. As a four-time rebounding champion and at just 28 years old, the center is proving that he is still capable of rebounding the ball at a ridiculous rate, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping as long as Embiid isn’t in the lineup. Take Andre Drummond to go over on this lofty rebounding total on Thursday night against the Raptors.

Eric Bledsoe Under 9.5 Points (-110)

It’s safe to say that Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe has been a bit of a letdown to start the season in his first year with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Former Buck has reached double-digits in just one of his past eight games and has a plus-minus of -47 in ten games on the year. He is yet to find his rhythm with his new team, and it’s hard to see it coming against the Miami Heat, a team that ranks sixth in points per game allowed in the NBA. Bledsoe may be at risk of losing some of his minutes to rotation guards Terance Mann or Luke Kennard, which will only benefit him going under this number. Take Bledsoe to once again fall short of this total on Thursday against the Heat.

