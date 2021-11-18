Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, November 18

We’ve got six games to look forward to in the NBA on Thursday as we start to enter the real grind of the season. There are a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Dillon Brooks Over 18.5 Points (-104)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has returned to the starting lineup this season from a broken left hand. He has started in each of the past two games, and the volume has immediately shown. Since returning to action, Brooks has taken 17, 18, and 14 field-goal attempts in three games. He has passed this total in two of those games, and his volume and playing time will only increase as he gets healthier. Take Brooks to beat this number on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers in a value spot as he makes his return and receives his deserved volume.

Reggie Jackson Over 18.5 Points (-108)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has been a steady force as of late and has the type of consistency you look for when betting on player props. He has cleared this number in seven of his past eight games and has reached double-digits in 13 of 14 games this year. He is taking the second-most shots on the team only behind Paul George and is showing that he can be a solid second-scoring option during the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard. Consider taking Jackson to topple this total on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

