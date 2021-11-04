Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, November 4

Just five games in the National Basketball Association on Thursday, but we still have two plays on players getting the volume to breeze past these point totals to start the season. Let’s look at some player props from tonight’s action that we think hold the most value.

Cade Cunningham Over 11.5 Points (-106)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has struggled in each of his first two games to start his career, shooting a combined 3-for-23 from the floor and 0-for-14 from the perimeter. It feels nearly impossible to back someone putting up such awful shooting splits like those, but we will count on volume here and hope Cunningham can find his footing on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns. His 40 percent conversion rate on three-pointers in college bodes well for him to eventually get his stroke down, and 11.5 points feels incredibly low for someone who has taken 23 shots in just two games with the Pistons, a team lacking offensive punch. He doesn’t even have to be highly efficient to beat this number, and it feels like a solid buy-low spot on a rookie who has proven at every level he has what it takes. Take Cunningham to beat this number against the Suns.

Mikal Bridges Over 13.5 Points (-118)

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges is enjoying a third consecutive season of more points per game, a higher field goal percentage, and a higher three-point percentage. He continues to carve out a bigger and bigger spot in the Suns’ starting lineup and is a red-hot 56.9 percent from the floor to open up the season. In his first six games, he has cleared this number in five and played a season-high 42 minutes in his most recent outing. At least 11 attempts in four of six games, 30 or more minutes of playing time in five of six, and two or more made threes in four of six makes Bridges a safe play to beat this number. Take the over on the fourth-year forward’s points total on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

