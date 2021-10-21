Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, October 21st

It’s a quiet Thursday night on the hardwood as we await to see four teams kick off their respective seasons tonight. After wins in their opening games, the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will be in action again. Let’s take a look at some of tonight’s NBA props that may have some serious value.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid.com, as well as various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners in tonight’s action.

For this article, we use the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Kevin Huerter Over 9.5 Points (-110)

After agreeing to a four-year, $65 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Kevin Huerter will be itching to prove that he was worth every penny as he kicks off his fourth NBA season on Thursday night against the Mavericks. Huerter has been a solid starter for the organization and has given them plenty of shooting and defending when on the court. He’ll look to continue to improve, and after a solid showing in last season’s playoff run, he’ll have plenty of playing time to reach this number. In 59 starts last season, the 23-year-old put up double-digits in 42 of them. After his recent extension, it seems like his role will only increase, which bodes well for his scoring potential. He also found plenty of success against the Mavericks, averaging 22 points across two starts against them last season. Take the over on Huerter’s total for Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ivica Zubac Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-113)

It was a great win for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday when they went on the road to beat the Lakers, but it’s clear that they lack size in the paint. Center Kevon Looney was unimpressive as Anthony Davis, and LeBron James were able to get anything they wanted in the paint after combining for 67 points and 22 rebounds. Thursday’s beneficiary may become Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who will see plenty of minutes in the matchup with backup center Serge Ibaka missing the game. His averages per 36 minutes are solid, and he’ll get plenty of opportunities to beat this number. Take Zubac to topple this combo against the Warriors.

