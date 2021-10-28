Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, October 28

Thursday night is home to a six-game slate on the hardwood as teams continue to vie for early positioning in their conference. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we believe hold the most value.

DeMar DeRozan Over 20.5 Points (-112)

While Chicago Bulls forward, DeMar DeRozan is still finding his footing with his new team after being traded from San Antonio in the offseason. It’s been clearly shown in the first four games of the season that the Bulls want their new asset to score at will with plenty of shot attempts. During his three seasons spent with the Spurs, DeRozan tallied up an average of 15.9 field goal attempts per game. In every game this year with Chicago, the four-time All-Star has gotten at least 17 shots up in each game. Across the 27 games dating back to the beginning of last season when DeRozan had this level of volume, he is 23-4 to the over on this number. It’s clear that he is getting a few extra looks with his new team, and I’m confident we will continue to see this volume level that will help him produce plenty of overs. Take DeMar DeRozan to beat his points total against the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Desmond Bane Over 13.5 Points (-110)

As the saying goes: “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”

This will be the third time I have given out Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to beat his total points after hitting each of the first two times. His number continues to be set at a lowly 13.5, and until it’s adjusted, we will keep taking it. Bane’s lowest scoring output in four games this season was 17 points, and he is averaging more than double the field goal attempts he took in his rookie campaign last year. There’s not much analysis to give here other than that as a starter with Dillon Brooks out, Bane is taking advantage of the opportunity and will continue to get the volume that will help him crush this number constantly. Take Desmond Bane to beat this total on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

