Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 23

Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 23rd

Just four games on a quiet NBA slate on Tuesday, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

C.J. McCollum Under 19.5 Points (-106)

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum had a strong start to the season on this total, hitting the over in eight of his first nine games. Since then, he has gone cold and is now 2-6 to the over on this number in his past eight outings. After taking 20 field goal attempts per game in the first stretch, he is attempting just 16.6 in the eight games since, proving to be a strong contributor to his recent trend of unders. Until he can prove otherwise, fading McCollum at this high number feels like some solid value. Take the shooting guard to stay under this total on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Ivica Zubac Over 8.5 Rebounds (-105)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has maintained a solid presence in the frontcourt for the team and is putting up career-highs in points, rebounds, and minutes per game in his sixth season. In his past ten games, the big man has done well as a rebounder, reaching double-digits in seven of the outings. He feels like a strong play here with a slightly favorable price to the over on his low rebounding total. Take Zubac to beat this number on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.