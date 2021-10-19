Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, October 19th

Opening night of the NBA season is here, and two blockbuster matchups await on Tuesday. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets with tip-off set for 7:40 p.m. ET while the Golden State Warriors will travel downstate to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:10 p.m. ET.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid.com, as well as various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners in tonight’s action.

James Harden Over 25.5 Points (-106)

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win this year’s NBA Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook, and that remains the case without starting point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination means he can’t play in any NBA games. He will be unavailable for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thus, look towards James Harden to be a beneficiary of Irving’s absence. In the 27 games he has played with Irving on the floor, Harden averaged 22.2 points per game on 15 shots per contest. In nine games played without Irving on the floor, Harden put up 31.8 points per game with 21.7 shots per outing. More volume for a pure scorer like Harden is always a good thing, and a trend that puts his average scoring output six points higher than his total for tonight is even better. Take Harden to go over this number on opening night.

Russell Westbrook Over 9.5 Rebounds (+106)

Russell Westbrook will make his debut as a Los Angeles Laker on Tuesday night in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The nine-time All-Star averaged a career-high 11.7 rebounds per game last season, and even at nearly 33 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down. The Warriors will likely go with a small lineup tonight with the undersized Kevon Looney as their starting center at 6’9″. Golden State’s lack of size showed in the box score last season as they ranked 24th in rebounds per game, while Westbrook averaged 17 rebounds in two games played against them last season. He will likely be all over the glass as usual on Tuesday, and it’s hard to see anybody stopping him from getting double-digit rebounds. Take the over on Westbrook’s rebounds prop.

