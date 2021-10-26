Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, October 26

It’s a quieter night in the NBA on Tuesday night, with five games set to tip-off in intra-conference matchups on the slate. Let’s take a look at a few player props that may have value to them in tonight’s action.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Josh Giddey Over 9.5 Rebounds + Assists (-111)

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey is advertised as a stat-sheet stuffer with tons of upside. In six starts between preseason and regular season where Giddey saw 20 minutes or more, he is 6-1 to the over at this number. Standing at 6’8″, the rookie out of Australia is not only a solid rebounder at the guard position but also has playmaker vision for a player just three games into his NBA career. He needs a bit of work as a scorer, but his rebounding and playmaking numbers have been consistent, which will only improve, especially as he receives more minutes. Take Josh Giddey to beat this number in Tuesday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Mike Conley Over 13.5 Points (-110)

After an injury-laden 2020-21 season, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is off to a solid start to the new season and hopes to return into his role as the all-around point guard the Jazz need in their offense. To start the year, the All-Star put up 12 shots in each of his first two games, which is right on par with his average of 12.5 a season ago. In the 39 games where he attempted at least 11 shots last season, Conley was 32-7 to this total. If the point guard gets his typical volume of shots up in Tuesday night’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, this number should be no problem for him. Take Mike Conley to beat his points total tonight.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid