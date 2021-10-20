Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, October 20th

The NBA continues its opening slate of games on Wednesday night as 22 more teams kick off their seasons. With 11 games on the schedule, let’s look at a few player props that may hold some value in the matchups.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid.com, as well as various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners in tonight’s action.

For this article, we use the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Isaiah Stewart Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-120)

Even at just 6’8″, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is an absolute force in the paint and has looked incredibly efficient thus far in the preseason. A recent outing against the Indiana Pacers warranted a 17 point and 12 rebound performance in just 28 minutes played. In an upgrade to a starting role this season, Stewart should have performances like these regularly, and a points + rebounds average of 24.5 per 36 minutes last season is promising production. Look towards Stewart to get involved down low for the Pistons tonight and take the over on this combo.

Michael Porter Jr. Over 20.5 Points (-106)

Denver Nuggets guard Michael Porter Jr. is a clear three-level scorer, and with Jamal Murray out for the foreseeable future with his ACL injury, Porter Jr. suddenly becomes one of Denver’s most important pieces. He should be the go-to option when league MVP Nikola Jokić has the ball in his hands. Porter’s points average per 36 minutes in the preseason sits at 26.8, and he’s likely to see that much action throughout the year. The future is bright for the 23-year-old who currently has the shortest odds to win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award at +1000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Take Michael Porter Jr. to clear his scoring total in tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

