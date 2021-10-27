Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, October 27

A packed ten-game NBA slate is set for Wednesday night, just one week into the season. We have two plays that were given out earlier in the week that have yet to be adjusted, and both have recently proven to have plenty of value in tonight’s action.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Jusuf Nurkic Under 14.5 Points (-116)

You should always look to continue hammering bets that have proven to be winners, even if you have bet on them before. If the line hasn’t moved, the value is still there, giving no reason to avoid it because the player is “due” for a different outcome. This is precisely that situation. On Monday, I gave out a Jusuf Nurkic under points prop at this same number for a straightforward reason. The Portland Trail Blazers big man cleared this number 11 times in his last 40 games played, and there is no reason why FanDuel expects him to average such a high-scoring output against anyone. He hasn’t even cleared double-digits in his last two games, and you shouldn’t expect him to touch this number here. Take Nurkic to stay under his high points total Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Desmond Bane Over 13.5 Points (-112)

On Sunday, I gave out Desmond Bane to go over 13.5 after destroying that number in each of his first two games of the season. For Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, FanDuel has once again put Bane’s points total at 13.5. It will be an auto-bet based on the volume the second-year guard sees this season until this number is adjusted. A season ago, Bane never recorded 15 field goal attempts in 68 game appearances. This season, he has recorded 16, 15, and 15 attempts in the three opening games of the year. The volume is there, and the lack of adjustment on this number makes this wager a must-have, regardless of its outcome. Take Desmond Bane to clear this number against the Trail Blazers.

