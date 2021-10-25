Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

BOSTON CELTICS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Celtics (1-2) vs. Hornets (3-0)

Date: Monday, October 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

BOSTON CELTICS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL AND ODDS

Moneyline: Celtics -118 | Hornets +100

Spread: Celtics -1.5

Total: 223.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Celtics +5000 | Hornets +15000

BOSTON CELTICS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS NEWS AND NOTES

The Hornets have been one of the biggest surprises in basketball to start the year. They’ve jumped out to a 3-0 record thanks to wins over Pacers, Cavaliers and Nets, even though they’ve had Terry Rozier for just one of those contests. Their win vs. the Nets on Sunday was particularly impressive, winning on the road by 16 points.

The Hornets have thrived offensively, ranking sixth in the league in offensive efficiency to start the year. LaMelo Ball has taken a step forward in his second year, averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Miles Bridges leads the team with an average of 25.0 points per game.

Despite their impressive start, they’re listed as home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook for Monday’s matchup vs. the Celtics. The Celtics haven’t been nearly as impressive to start the year, winning just one of their first three contests, but they’re still expected to be the superior team this season.

The Hornets could be catching the Celtics at the right time. Jaylen Brown missed their last game with a knee injury, and he’s currently questionable to suit up on Monday.

Brown’s importance to the Celtics cannot be understated. He’s played 74 minutes for the team to start the year, and they’ve increased their Net Rating by +31.8 points per 100 possessions over that time frame. That figure will decrease as the season progresses, but he’s still arguably their second-best player.

Overall, the Celtics have averaged a dreadful 88.6 points per 100 possessions in 80 minutes without Brown this season, and they’ve posted a Net Rating of -27.0.

If he’s unable to suit up, the Hornets will become extremely appealing as home underdogs. The SportsGrid Betting Model gives them a greater than 65% chance of winning outright, and their Moneyline odds of +100 translate to implied odds of just 50%.

BOSTON CELTICS VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Celtics 34.92% | Hornets 65.08%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 2.25 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.