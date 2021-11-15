Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/15
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game Information
BOS (36-36) CLE(22-50)
Date: 11/15/2021
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-139) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (110)
Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (-174) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (144)
Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-1.5) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (1.5)
Spread (Current): Boston Celtics (-4) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (4)
Game Total (Open): 199
Game Total (Current): 199
All NBA betting lines, odds and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics ()
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers ()
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (47.91%) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (52.09%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CLE 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 3.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
