Bradley Beal Enters Health And Safety Protocols At Team USA Camp
July 15
Bradley Beal Enters Health And Safety Protocols
With Team USA guard Bradley Beal entering health and safety protocols, the odds to win gold for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics were unavailable for a bit on Wednesday at the Fanduel Sportsbook but have now gone back up at -370 to win it all. His return to the team in question and, more importantly, we are unaware of if this will end up impacting other members of this roster. Unfortunately, with rosters locked as of July 5, Team USA cannot call anybody up to take Beal’s place which could be a significant blow if he isn’t available for any of the games.
The oddsmakers are watching this because this is similar to where you’re not getting information on an NFL game on a key player’s status. If a key player that can move the line like a star skill position player or a quarterback is going to miss a game, that is a significant game-changer that can make an event difficult to handicap. As the days go, keep an eye on that number to see if it gets readjusted once we get a little bit more information back on the subject if there is a possibility that Bradley Beal can be back in time to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
