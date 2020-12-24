Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview 

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics NBA Game Information

Brooklyn Nets (1-0) vs. Boston Celtics (1-0)

Date: Friday, December 25

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden

TV Coverage: ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nets (-152) Celtics (+128)

Spread: Nets -3 (-106) Celtics +3 (-114)

Total: 228.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Nets (+600) Celtics (+2200)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics News and Notes

Two of the best teams the East has to offer to hook up in Boston on Christmas Day. The problem is one of those two teams is definitely not near their best.

Boston will have to battle the powerful Nets without one of their top players. Point guard Kemba Walker will miss this colossal clash of what could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. Walker received a stem cell injection in his ailing knees in October, days after the NBA playoffs. The former Charlotte Hornet is expected to be out until at least mid-January.

Defensive wiz Marcus Smart starts at the point in the interim, but they’ll lean heavily on their newly acquired 11-year veteran. The very capable Jeff Teague showed his worth in Boston’s season opener. In his first game as a Celtic, Teague outscored all his bench mates combined, putting up 19 in a one-point win over Milwaukee. The long-time Hawk filled up the stat sheet adding four assists, a steal, and a block in 25 minutes on Wednesday. While Teague’s contributions helped the Celts will once again live and die with their two young superstars.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the rutters of this Boston ship and sailed it beautifully in their tough opener with the Bucks. Tatum, the third overall pick in 2017, and Brown, the third pick in 2016, combined for 66 points or almost half of Boston’s total in the 122-121 win. Welcoming Brooklyn into the Garden, the twosome will meet a dynamic duo more than worthy of the Celtics pair.

While Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant weren’t as dynamic in their duo debut as Boston’s superstars were in the season opener, they didn’t really need to be. In their first game together as teammates, Irving put up 26 while Durant added 22 points in a beatdown of visiting Golden State. The Nets were up 24 on the short-handed Warriors before the fourth quarter even began. The big lead allowed both players to play under 26 minutes, which is just what the doctor ordered for the Nets, who hope to keep their superstar pair fresh and healthy for a deep run toward the Finals.

Brooklyn also got some contributions from their supporting cast. Caris LeVert came off the bench to score 20, as many points as any Warrior put up in the loss while adding nine rebounds. The Nets will look to get as much pine production as possible from LeVert following his best NBA season last year, averaging almost 19 points per game.

Despite their offensive prowess, both of these squads relied heavily on defense last year. The Celtics were ranked fourth and the Nets ninth in defensive rating, which is points allowed per game based on 100 possessions. Even with the addition of offensive-minded players, Durant and Kyrie, Brooklyn will still preach defense.

The Celtics and Nets have had eight regular-season meetings in the past two years, splitting down the middle with four wins apiece. This Brooklyn team is much better than the Nets team of the past with their pair of superstars, but a tight battle in Boston should still be the result on Christmas Day.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Celtics cover +3 (-114)

Celtics Moneyline (+128)

Under 228.5 total points scored (-110)

Kevin Durant under 25.5 points scored (-112)