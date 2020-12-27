Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Game Information

Brooklyn Nets (2-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-2)

Date: Sunday, December 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Coverage: NBATV, FSS, YES

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nets -574 Hornets +429

Spread: Nets -10.5 (-110) Hornets +10.5 (-110)

Total: 230 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Nets +440 Hornets +16000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets News and Notes

The Brooklyn Nets are living up to all the hype early in the season. Their dynamic duo is doing precisely what they’re billed to do, and it’s got the Nets out to a 2-0 record. It’s not just an average 2-0 record either; Brooklyn has blown up each of its opponents.

The Nets started the season with a 26 point win over a shell of its former self team in the Warriors but followed it up with a statement victory of 28 points over the mighty Celtics. Many thought that game could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, but Brooklyn completely outclassed Boston on their home floor.

To no one’s surprise, the play of their powerful pair has motored the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 31.5 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds per game, while Kevin Durant is putting up almost 26 per game while shooting over 65% from three-point land.

Brooklyn is also doing it with defense. They held both opponents under 100 points and constantly hampered their shooting. Boston shot just 37.8 percent from the field, including under 30 from 3-point range. In the opener, the Nets held Golden State to 37.4 percent shooting from the floor.

With the expected win against Charlotte, the Nets will grab their third 3-0 start in team history and first since 2002-03.

The Hornets have come out of the gates the opposite way. Charlotte has dropped their first two games of the season after starting with a very winnable schedule.

Cleveland and Oklahoma City are not exactly world-beaters. The Cavaliers have the longest odds to win the NBA championship, while the Thunder aren’t far behind. Despite the favorable matchups, Charlotte lost their season opener in Cleveland by seven and followed it up with a two-point home loss to OKC. The Hornets found themselves down double-digits in both of their losses, with comeback efforts coming up short.

Charlotte has been getting killed inside and by a pair of teams that arent exactly loaded with size. The Hornets have been outrebounded 104-79 and are shooting just 49.5 percent in the paint.

Big free agent signing Gordon Hayward hasn’t fully lived up to his contract in the early going. After a solid opener, the former Celtic put up just 12 in the Oklahoma loss. They’ll need more from him, rookie LaMelo Bell and Devonte’ Graham. Bell and Graham are off to slow starts. Bell’s already been held scoreless once this season while Graham is shooting under 29 percent from the floor.

A much worse Brooklyn team won three of four meetings with the Hornets last season, including a 115-86 win in Charlotte on Feb. 22. The Nets have covered in four of their past six and the under hit in three of Charlotte’s four meetings with Brooklyn over the past two years.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Nets 97.54% Hornets 2.46%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Nets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Nets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.