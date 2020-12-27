Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Information

Brooklyn Nets (2-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-2)

Date: 12/27/20

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Coverage: NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: (Open: Nets +130/Hornets -150) (Current: Nets -375/Hornets +300)

Spread: (Open: Nets -7.5) (Current: Nets -8.5)

Total: (Open: 224) (Current: 226)

NBA Championship Odds: Nets +440/Hornets +16000

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets News and Notes

The Nets come into this game fairly healthy with only Nicolas Claxton (knee) on the injury report. Claxton is expected to out through January. As for the Hornets, Grant Riller (knee) could return to the team today while Cody Zeller remains sidelined to the middle of January with a hand injury.

Some noteworthy trends for today:

Nets are on a 10-2 ATS run in Charlotte.

Nets are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 meetings.

Nets are on a 4-0 ATS run off a win by 10 or more points.

Hornets are on a 7-0-1 ATS run as an underdog.

Hornets are on a 5-0 ATS run as a home underdog.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Predictions and Picks

Two games into the season, and the Nets are already making mincemeat out of their opponents. They opened the season with a 26-point win over the Golden State Warriors, then went on the road and handed the Boston Celtics a 28-point drubbing. This is starting to look like the Kevin Durant revenge tour, and the rest of the league better take notice. Brooklyn is currently ranked third in offensive efficiency (1.157), and they boast one of the deepest benches in the league with 46 points per game.

I downgraded Charlotte a smidge in my power rankings after they opened the season with a road loss against a young Cavaliers team. They then followed up that performance with a loss to the Thunder at home. Hornets fans might want to avoid looking at the box score after tonight’s game because this one’s a real step up in class with the Nets coming to town. The Nets also have the rest advantage given that they played on Christmas Day while the Hornets will be on a back-to-back after playing yesterday. This line is already on the move, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets to 10.

This one’s a no-brainer!

Lay the points with the better, talented team on the road.