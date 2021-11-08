Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

BROOKLYN NETS VS. CHICAGO BULLS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Nets (7-3) vs. Bulls (6-3)

Date: Monday, November 8

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: United Center

TV Coverage: NBA TV

BROOKLYN NETS VS. CHICAGO BULLS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Nets +102 | Bulls -120

Spread: Bulls -2.0

Total: 216.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Nets +260 | Bulls +3500

BROOKLYN NETS VS. CHICAGO BULLS NEWS AND NOTES

The Nets remain the favorites to win the NBA title this season, and they’ve gotten off to a strong 7-3 start. They’re currently riding a five-game winning streak, which has propelled them to the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

However, none of the Nets’ recent wins stand out as particularly impressive. Two of those wins have come against the Pistons, and the others have come against the Raptors, Hawks, and Pacers. Those four teams have combined for a 15-25 record to start the year.

The Nets’ advanced metrics also aren’t particularly impressive. They rank just 10th in Net Rating, outscoring their opponents by an average of +2.4 points per 100 possessions. That gives them an expected record of just 6-4, so they’ve outperformed their metrics to start the year.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been extremely impressive through their first nine games. They rank fifth in Net Rating, outscoring their opponents by an average of +5.3 points per 100 possessions.

Their new additions have also fit in well. DeMar DeRozan was acquired from the Spurs in the offseason, and he’s averaged 26.8 points per game. That’s the second-highest mark of his career, trailing only his 27.3 points per game during the 2016-17 season. He’s also displayed some newfound improvement from 3-point range, making 42.1% of his attempts from downtown.

DeRozan has combined with Zach LaVine to form a lethal one-two punch. They’ve averaged more than 53 points per game on excellent efficiency. Overall, they rank fourth and fifth in the league in points per game, making them easily the top-scoring duo in basketball.

The Bulls have also excelled on the defensive end of the court. They rank eighth in the league in defensive efficiency, and their one of five teams who rank in the top ten on offense and defense.

Ultimately, the Bulls feel undervalued given their start this season, while the Nets are slightly overvalued. The Nets still deserve to be treated like the title favorites, but they’re not playing that way at the moment. Our Model sees significant betting value with the Bulls on the spread and moneyline.

BROOKLYN NETS VS. CHICAGO BULLS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Nets 30.01% | Bulls 69.99%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bulls – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Bulls – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

