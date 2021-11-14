Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game Information

BKN (48-24) OKC (22-50)

Date: 11/14/2021

Time: 07:00 PM

Venue: Paycom Center

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Brooklyn Nets (-400) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (310)

Moneyline (Current): Brooklyn Nets (-420) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (330)

Spread (Open): Brooklyn Nets (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9.5)

Spread (Current): Brooklyn Nets (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (9.5)

Game Total (Open): 212

Game Total (Current): 216.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Brooklyn Nets (260)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Oklahoma City Thunder (25000)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder News and Notes

The Nets will be heavy favorites when they line up against the Thunder, which is a testament to their depth. Everyone knows about Kyrie Irving’s absence, but Brooklyn will also be without Paul Millsap for Sunday’s contest. The Nets should handle the load with the Sportsgrid model predicting a 66.13 win percentage for Brooklyn. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort-led Thunder are on a four-game win streak. However, outside of beating a Lebron James-less Lakers, the strength of their competition hasn’t been that impressive.

The Sportsgrid Model has an expected point differential of 4.9 and a fair Moneyline of -195. Whereas the Moneyline has the Nets at -420, making Oklahoma a five-star bet. With a projected total of 226.6 points, we expect the game to eclipse 216.5 points easily, so bet the Over.

There is value in a wager on Oklahoma, but you should be wary of betting against James Harden and Kevin Durant. Durant leads the league, averaging 29.4 points per game, and Harden averages the third-most assists league-wide, with nine per game. Durant’s scoring average is the highest since he won MVP honors in 2013-14. Also, keep in mind this is a homecoming of sorts for the two former Thunder players, so they could have extra incentive to perform in front of the Oklahoma crowd.

However, the Over does look like a very attractive bet.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (64.73%) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (35.27%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BKN – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

