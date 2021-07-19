Bucks Now -380 While The Suns Move To +320 To Win NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are a -380 favorite to win the NBA title, while the Suns are a +320 underdog. Obviously, +320 has been the best available series price for the Suns in terms of value, so if you still like them to win the championship trailing three games to two, now would be the time to back them.

You could argue that this series could look very different in not for some poor execution and a Devin Booker turnover down the stretch in the waning seconds of the game.

THE STEAL & THE DUNK!! pic.twitter.com/3OQEShmon4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2021

The series has actually been much tighter in the last two games, with each contest decided by no more than six points. Note that the winner of the first three games won by at least double digits. If the Suns can find a way to steal Game 6 in Milwaukee, they’ll be in business to win the title on their home court in Phoenix.

It’s not that far-fetched of thought, and at 3-to-1 odds, it’s certainly worth consideration.

For more NBA Finals action, be sure to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find daily odds for each game, finals MVP, top scorer, top rebounder, and even same-game parlays.