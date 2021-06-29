Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Hawks Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Info

NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (MIL leads 2-1)

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 29

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: Bucks -270 | Hawks +220

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Total: 218.0 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win NBA Finals: Bucks -115 | Hawks +2500

Bucks vs. Hawks Predictions and Picks

Bucks -6.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 5.5 assists (-114)

Trae Young over 8.5 assists (-115)

Bucks vs. Hawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bucks fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter of Game 3, but they ultimately pulled out a victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant over the first three quarters, but Khris Middleton took over in the fourth. He outscored the Hawks 20-17, which was more than enough to swing the game in the Bucks’ favor.

The biggest development, though, was the injury to Trae Young. He picked up a freak ankle injury while stepping on an official’s foot in the third quarter, and he admitted after the game that it affected him in the fourth quarter. He was missing his ability to blow by defenders, and the Hawks were ultimately outscored by 15 points in the fourth quarter over Young’s 7.9 minutes. He shot 1-4 from the field over that time frame with zero assists, zero rebounds, and one turnover. It’s fair to say his presence hurt the team more than helped the team in that period.

Young is currently questionable for Game 4, and while it seems like he’ll be able to play, he will almost certainly be operating at less than 100%. The only times the Hawks have been able to hang with the Bucks in this series has been when Young was doing special things offensively, so that’s a major concern. If he’s not able to blow by defenders to set up his floaters and get to the free throw line, I’m not sure how the Hawks can win this game. The fact that Bogdan Bogdanovic is still at less than full strength only hurts the team further.

Quite simply, the Bucks should be able to win this game, and they could potentially win it convincingly if they make their shots from the perimeter. That’s what happened in Game 2 and the second half of Game 4, and the Bucks are +45 points over those six quarters. I will be on the odds for the Bucks to win the series in five games once they’re eventually posted, as well.

In the prop market, I’m looking at the two biggest stars in this series to act as distributors on today’s slate. Giannis has been unstoppable driving and working in the paint in this series, so the Hawks need to throw as many bodies as possible at him in Game 4. Giannis will kick the ball out to the perimeter when that happens, so he should hit the over if his teammates are making shots.

The bet on Young is based more on the fact that I don’t think he’ll be able to blow by defenders. If he can’t create enough space for his floaters, he’s going to have to pass the ball to his perimeter shooters. Young has failed to hit the over in his past two games, but he handed out at least 10 assists in the three games prior.