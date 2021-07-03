Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Game 6 Info

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31)

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:Bucks +108 | Hawks -126

Spread: Bucks +1.5 (-110) |Hawks -1.5 (-110)

Total: 217 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest!

Bucks vs. Hawks Predictions and Picks

Hawks -1.5 and Hawks 1Q -0.5

Bucks vs. Hawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Atlanta Hawks could get a boost on Saturday night if Trae Young can get on the court. Young is listed as a game-time decision, and I have to imagine that he’ll do everything in his power to get on the court with Atlanta one game away from being bounced out of the playoffs. Even if Young isn’t 100% and is used as some decoy, I think you have to fancy the Hawks in this spot as the home team. Both teams have needed to rely on their role players and bench players with injuries to their stars. We know Milwaukee will need the same again from their role players, with Giannis Antetokounmpo already ruled out.

It’s always more difficult for role players when they’re on the road because they won’t have the home crowd to feed off. This advantage will now rest with the Hawks, and we saw them dominate the Bucks up and down the court in Game 4 en route to a 110-88 victory.

I went back and watched the Hawk’s Game 5 loss tape, and they really didn’t play all that poorly. The biggest issue for them was controlling the ball, as they committed 14 turnovers in the contest. That’s where the homecourt edge should benefit the Hawks, as they’re averaging 11.5 turnovers per game at home in this series compared to 14.7 in Milwaukee. In Game 5, Atlanta also outshot the Bucks from behind the three-point line with (39.5%) while Milwaukee was just 9-29 (31%) on their home court.

One thing that’s been established in this series is that the Hawks are clearly the better shooting team. I’ve been under the belief that the Hawks might have shown more improvement improved in these playoffs than at any other point during the regular season. At worst, I’d expect them to start fast, and I think they warrant some consideration as a half-point favorite in the first quarter.

The gap between these two teams isn’t as big as some might have expected coming into the series. Note that Milwaukee only won five more regular-season games than the Hawks.

This series is headed towards a Game 7, and I think we’ll see that transpire with a Hawks win on Saturday night.