NBA action returns from its all-star break as the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road Thursday night vs the Detroit Pistons.
Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.
Vegas Odds
Money Line
- Milwaukee Bucks: -1050
- Detroit Pistons: +650
Spread
- Milwaukee Bucks -13: -110
- Detroit Pistons +13: -110
Total
- Over 225.5-110
- Under 225.5: -110
Key Points to Consider
New Look: The Bucks went in to all-star break snapping a five-game win streak as they lost to Indiana on the road. They played without Giannis, however. We're expecting a healthy lineup after the long break.
Some Numbers: Milwaukee is No.1 in the league in scoring offense, and No. 8 in scoring defense. Detroit is No. 23 and No. 16, respectively.
Head-to-Head: These two sides last matched up on Dec. 4, 2019 when Milwaukee won, 127-103, on the road.
Projected Leaders
Giannis Antetokounmpo is projected to finish with 25 points on 52% shooting, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.
Reggie Jackson is projected to lead Detroit with 14 points on 43% shooting, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.
Analyst's Pick
The OVER.
4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 229 points.
