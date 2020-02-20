NBA action returns from its all-star break as the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road Thursday night vs the Detroit Pistons.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Vegas Odds

Money Line

Milwaukee Bucks: -1050

Detroit Pistons: +650

Spread

Milwaukee Bucks -13: -110

Detroit Pistons +13: -110

Total

Over 225.5-110

Under 225.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

New Look: The Bucks went in to all-star break snapping a five-game win streak as they lost to Indiana on the road. They played without Giannis, however. We're expecting a healthy lineup after the long break.

Some Numbers: Milwaukee is No.1 in the league in scoring offense, and No. 8 in scoring defense. Detroit is No. 23 and No. 16, respectively.

Head-to-Head: These two sides last matched up on Dec. 4, 2019 when Milwaukee won, 127-103, on the road.

Projected Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is projected to finish with 25 points on 52% shooting, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Reggie Jackson is projected to lead Detroit with 14 points on 43% shooting, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick



The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 229 points.

