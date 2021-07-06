Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Suns NBA Finals Game 1 Info

NBA Playoffs NBA Finals Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Date: Tuesday, July 6

Time: 9 pm ET

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena

Bucks vs. Suns Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks +210 | Suns -255

Spread: Suns -6.5

Total: 219 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win NBA Finals: Bucks +165 | Suns -195

Bucks vs. Suns Predictions and Picks

Bucks +6.5

Bucks +165 to win the Finals

Bobby Portis over 9.5 rebounds (-102)

Khris Middleton Over 6.5 assists (+116)

Bucks vs. Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

I think we’re set up for a competitive series in the NBA Finals. The biggest storyline is the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a hyperextended knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. He could not suit up in the final two games of that series – both of which the Bucks won – and he’s currently doubtful for Tuesday’s Game 1.

It goes without saying that Antetokounmpo’s status is critical. He was the Bucks’ best player during the regular season, and the team increased their Net Rating by +9.2 points per 100 possessions with Giannis on the court. That was the top mark on the team and ranked in the 93rd percentile for all qualified players (per Cleaning the Glass).

Luckily, it sounds as though he’s nearing a return to the court. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported last week that Giannis would have attempted to play if the series vs. the Hawks went to a Game 7. The Bucks will likely hold him to start this series, but I would expect him back before too long.

The big question is can the Bucks survive with him sidelined? I think they can. The duo of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday was outstanding in the final two games of the Hawks’ series, and the absence of Giannis gives both players a bit more room to operate on the offensive end of the court.

I also think the love for the Suns may have gone a bit too far. They’re an easy team to root for, especially since Chris Paul has never made it to this stage during his storied career. That said, their playoff wins aren’t all that impressive. They managed to beat a Lakers’ squad without Anthony Davis, the Nuggets without Jamal Murray, and the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. None of those wins really move the needle for me.

The Suns’ roster also isn’t really battle-tested. Outside of Paul and Jae Crowder, no one on the team has played in a meaningful NBA game before. They haven’t really been tested this postseason either, so it remains to be seen how guys like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges will perform on the biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have been through the wringer. Middleton was a part of the team that squared off with Leonard in a Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals two years ago, and this team had to go toe-to-toe with the best player in the league in Kevin Durant earlier this postseason. I think those series will pay dividends in the Finals.

Ultimately, I’m taking the Bucks +6.5 in Game 1, and I like their series price, as well. The Bucks were favored to win the title before Giannis went down with an injury, and I’m expecting him back as early as Game 2.

I also think there’s some value with Portis and Middleton in the prop market. Middleton has handed out at least seven assists in each of his past two games, while Portis has the potential for a big game on the glass.