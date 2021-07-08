Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Date: Thursday, July 8

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena

Bucks vs. Suns Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bucks +166 | Suns -198

Spread: Bucks +5 (-114) | Suns -5 (-106)

Total: 220.5 Over (-112) Under (-108)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Bucks +240 | Suns -300

Bucks vs. Suns Predictions and Picks

Over 220.5 (-112)

Bucks +5 (-114)

Bucks vs. Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks come in after their injured superstar surprisingly returned without the superstar performance. At the same time, Phoenix received a vintage showing from their star, who gutted through an injury of his own earlier in the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went from doubtful to questionable to suited up in a matter of hours on Monday even though the spread stuck around +6 through it all.

After missing two and a quarter of court time with a hyperextended left knee, Giannis was not the factor he usually is. The Greek Freak took only 11 shots but did log 35 minutes. He scored 20 while adding 17 boards and five fouls in the 118-105 loss.

Khris Middleton continued his strong play on the offensive end with his third straight game scoring 26 or more. Middleton had a team-high 29 on 46 percent shooting.

Chris Paul played anything but like a 36-year-old vet with a balky shoulder and zero rings. Paul gutted through some challenging games earlier in the postseason with injury and COVID but seems to be finding his stride. CP3 had a game-high 32 points and team-best nine assists in the victory.

Devin Booker chipped in with 27 points, while Deandre Ayton had a massive double-double of 22 points and 19 boards.

Phoenix was deadly from the stripe going 25 of 26 on foul shots and won the fastbreak battle as well.

Milwaukee has been here before, having lost Game 1 in each of the past two rounds of these playoffs.

Milwaukee has failed to cover four straight trips to Phoenix and is 4-0 ATS vs. the Suns overall. The over has been the play in five consecutive head-to-heads and five of six in Arizona. The Suns have also gone above the total in five straight against teams with a winning record. Milwaukee has gone under in eight of nine following a straight-up loss.