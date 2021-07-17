Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Finals Game 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Suns NBA Game 5 Info

NBA Finals Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Date: Saturday, July 17

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Footprint Center

Bucks vs. Suns Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:Bucks +145 | Suns -175

Spread: Bucks +4 (-112) |Suns -4 (-108)

Total: 219 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest!

Bucks vs. Suns Predictions and Picks

Suns 1H -1.5

Bucks vs. Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks defended their home court to tie the NBA Finals at two games apiece. The home team has not only won each game in this series but it’s also covered the spread as well. Although Milwaukee won the last game, there were quite a few unforced errors by the Suns, including 17 turnovers. And perhaps, more importantly, Devin Booker found himself in foul trouble late in the ballgame, and the Bucks didn’t waste any time taking advantage.

Milwaukee actually entered the fourth quarter trailing by six points and Booker being on the bench for some key minutes allowed the Bucks to go on a bit of a run and build a 12-point margin in the quarter. The Kentucky product actually led all scorers with 42 points, and with the series shifting back to Phoenix, one might expect a more favorable whistle.

If you’re the Phoenix Suns, you have to like the comments from Chris Paul, who acknowledged that he needs to play better in Game 5. Playing at home should provide him with every opportunity as the Suns are 8-2 in this spot during the playoffs. I think you have to fancy Phoenix’s chances, but I do expect that we’ll see a very highly competitive contest with this series down to a best-of-three.

I love the idea of coming back with the losing team in Game 4, although the first half would actually be my preferred play. You see, Booker is clearly the best shooter on the floor, and he’s really started to assert himself over the last two games. One thing we know about the Suns is they like to start fast.

Phoenix was 40-31-1 (+6.68 units) against the spread (ATS) in the first half this season and 15-5 for 9.16 units in the playoffs. In fact, Phoenix is 3-1 ATS in the first half of this series.

You only have to lay 1.5 points for this wager, and I’m confident making it my best bet of the game.