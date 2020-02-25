Celtics vs Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Picks and Preview

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers meet for the first time this season Tuesday night. The Blazers look to stay within striking distance of the No. 8 spot in the West as they head into this one in the No. 9 spot.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Betting Odds

Money Line

Boston Celtics: -215

Portland Trail Blazers: +178

Spread

Boston Celtics -5: -110

Portland Trail Blazers +5: -110

Total

Over 230.5-110

Under 230.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

At Home: Portland is 16-12 through 28 games at home this season.

X-Factor: Hassan Whiteside has -- quietly -- been a nice addition for Portland this season considering the plethora of injuries that roster has faced. Whiteside is averaging 15.8 points and 14.1 rebounds per game on 61% shooting from the floor.

Injuries: We're expecting Damian Lillard to be out again Tuesday night as he continues to recover from a groin injury. He averages a team-high 29.5 points per game along with a team-high 7.9 assists per.

Recent Trends: Portland has lost four of its last six, while Boston has won eight of its last ten.

ATS: Going back multiple seasons, the Celtics are 13-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 18 games on the road vs Portland.

AccuScore sim data would lean on the home underdogs in this one. They not only cover a majority of simulated games, but actually win over 50% of them. Tons of added side value on the home team here.

Projected Leaders

For Boston, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 25 points on 46% shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

For Portland, CJ McCollum is projected to finish with 32 points on 48% shooting, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick



The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 236.5 points.

