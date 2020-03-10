Celtics vs Pacers NBA Betting Preview

We've got a fun one out East Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics. Indiana got a five-point win the last time these two sides met back in December.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Odds

Money Line

Boston Celtics: -158

Indiana Pacers: +134

Spread

Boston Celtics -3: -110

Indiana Pacers +3: -110

Total

Over 214.5: -158

Under 214.5 +134

Key Points to Consider

Defense Wins, Usually: Boston heads into this one having lost four of their last five. They've lost two in a row as they came up short vs OKC on the road on Sunday. Boston is No. 12 in the league in scoring offense, and tied for No. 1 in scoring defense.

Recent Trends: Whereas Boston is in the midst of a slump, the Pacers have won six of their last seven. They are No. 22 in scoring offense, and No. 5 in scoring defense.

Lineup Shuffling: A big x-factor in this game will be how the Pacers shuffle their lineup with both Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb out. They went 4-1 on their recent five-game road trip and will look to build on that momentum as they return home vs a struggling Boston team.

Projected Leaders

For Boston, Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 24 points on 46% shooting, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

For Indiana, Domantas Sabonis is projected to finish with 18 points on 53% shooting, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

Pacers +3

3-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the spread. Who doesn't love a home underdog? While the sims still have Boston winning majority of games, the win-margin is +1.9 points on average. We'll take the home side and the 3 points.

Make sure to check all other MLB, NFL, NCAA, NHL, NBA and soccer game predictions from AccuScore.