Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA Game Information

Hornets (2-0) vs. Nets (1-1)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Arena: Barclays Center

TV Coverage: FSCR, YES

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets +300 Nets -375

Spread: Hornets +8.5 (-110) Nets -8.5 (-110)

Total: 235.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Hornets +13000 Nets +250

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Hornets 78.01% Nets 21.99%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Hornets – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 0 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets News and Notes

So far, so good for the Charlotte Hornets (2-0) this season as they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets (1-1) in a Sunday afternoon matchup. The Hornets have broken out for back-to-back victories to start the year, putting up an average of 123 points in consecutive wins. After a near triple-double last time out, Lamelo Ball (24.0 ppg, 6.0 RPG, 6.5 APG) has the Hornets high-flying offense feeling good. Miles Bridges (21.5 ppg, 7.5 RPG, 3.0 SPG) has continued his hot pace to finish off last season, and the veteran presence of Gordon Hayward (22.5 ppg, 6.0 APG) has Charlotte off to a perfect start. For Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving (Covid-19) remains out, so the two-headed snake of Kevin Durant (30.5 ppg, 13.0 RPG, 8.0 APG) and James Harden (20.0 ppg, 7.5 RPG, 8.0 APG) have to rely on each other as they may have to all season to help lead the Nets.

To start the young season, the offense has been the key to the Hornets’ success. They rank sixth in the league in points, fourth in assists, and 17th in total rebounds. The Nets are looking up at Charlotte in all of these categories as they sit 20th in points scored, 20th in total assists, and 21st in total rebounds.

The question for the Nets is this, outside of Durant and Harden, and with Irving out, where is the scoring going to come from? The pair is averaging 50.5 points combined to start the season, which means that Patty Mills (16.0 ppg) ranks third on the team. LaMarcus Aldridge (12.0 ppg) ranks fourth and Joe Harris (11.5 ppg) ranks fifth. The Hornets, meanwhile, seem to have an abundance of scoring early on in the year. Ball and Hayward are combing for 46.5 points per game, and with Bridges (21.5 ppg) ranking third, and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the mix (19.5 ppg) they have four players around the 20 points per game mark. Not to mention Charlotte has gotten very little to start the season from P.J. Washington (6.0 ppg, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) who’s expectations have yet to be met.

As far as betting trends go in this afternoon matchup, the Hornets are 4-0 against the number in their past four games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game, but they are 1-4 in their past five games coming off a straight-up win. For Brooklyn, they are 7-3 in their past ten at home against the spread versus the Hornets. They are also 13-3 in their past 16 home games against the spread.