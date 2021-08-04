Chicago Bulls Outlook

Bulls Sign DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls signed free agent DeMar DeRozan to a three-year $85 million deal. While it’s great money if you can get it, can we really trust this Bulls team to be a legitimate contender? Chicago has certainly improved their product on the basketball court, so the front office has a clear commitment to try and win. Nonetheless, this still looks like a middle-of-the-pack kind of team because it would be hard to put them ahead of the Bucks, Nets, and 76ers at the moment.

The question Bulls fans have to ask themselves is whether they have an elite player on their roster?

They still have Zach LaVine under contract for one more year, but after back-to-back seasons of averaging at least 25 points per game, he’ll be looking for a max contract with his deal expiring after this season. But it’s one thing to perform when you’re on a team that’s not even expected to reach the playoffs. It’s another thing to do so when everyone expects you to win.

At the last trade deadline, we saw the Bulls be aggressive by trading for Nikola Vučević, yet they still couldn’t make it into the play-in tournament. There’s no question this team should be better in the upcoming season. Unfortunately, their offseason next summer is probably when they’ll face their biggest decision: whether to back up the Brinks truck for LaVine.

After this season, we should have a much better idea of the ceiling of this Bulls roster.

Right now, reaching the playoffs has to be the goal. And you could probably make the argument they need to win at least one round. Anything more than that, and they’re probably playing with house money.

Their odds are still pretty long as a championship contender. FanDuel Sportsbook has them priced at +7000 to win the title.