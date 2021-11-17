Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

CHICAGO BULLS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Bulls (10-4) vs. Blazers (7-8)

Date: Wednesday, November 17

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center

TV Coverage: NBA League Pass

CHICAGO BULLS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Bulls -102 | Blazers -116

Spread: Blazers -1.0

Total: 219.0

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Bulls +3900 | Blazers +8000

CHICAGO BULLS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS NEWS AND NOTES

I’m not sure if the public is fully aware of how good the Bulls are. They aren’t just a playoff team; they are going to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. If Kyrie Irving doesn’t return to the Nets before the start of the playoffs, they even have a chance to make a trip to the NBA Finals. They’re that good.

They currently rank fourth in the NBA in Net Rating, trailing only the Warriors, Jazz, and Heat. They’re solid on both sides of the ball, ranking 11th in offensive efficiency and fifth in defensive efficiency, and they’ve compiled one of the best rosters in the league.

They’re led by the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Both players are capable of providing elite scoring volume, and both players do it in efficient ways. DeRozan’s average of 26.9 points per game ranks fourth in the league, and he’s shooting 51.0% from the field. He’s not the biggest threat from 3-point range, but he makes up for it by getting to the free-throw line nearly eight times per game. Once he gets there, he converts his free throw attempts at a nearly 90% clip.

LaVine is a more perimeter-based scorer. His average of 25.9 points per game ranks seventh in the league, and he’s shooting 48.7% from the field, 37.8% from 3-point range, and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Having one player who can score the ball that efficiently is outstanding, but two is basically unheard of. It makes stopping the Bulls’ offense incredibly difficult, and that does even factor in guys like Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso.

Vucevic is still out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, but the Bulls should still have more than enough to get by the Blazers. They rank just 23rd in defensive efficiency, so expect LaVine and DeRozan to put together excellent performances. Our Model gives the Bulls a greater than 63% chance of winning this game outright, making them a wise investment on the moneyline and as one-point underdogs.

CHICAGO BULLS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bulls 63.35% | Blazers 36.65%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bulls – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Bulls – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 3.5 stars

